Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Great American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Great American Bancorp Price Performance
Great American Bancorp stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Great American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.
Great American Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great American Bancorp
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Great American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.