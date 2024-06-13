Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% to Issue Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:GECCM)

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4172 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of GECCM opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $26.52.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- Trading Halts Explained
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.