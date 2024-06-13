Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% to Issue Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:GECCM)

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4172 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% alerts:

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GECCM opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $26.52.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.