Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Plans Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:GEGGL)

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4481 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.8 %
GEGGL opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $24.29.
About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.