Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Plans Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:GEGGL)

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4481 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Get Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.8 %

GEGGL opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.