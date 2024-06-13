Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Plans Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:GEGGL)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4481 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.8 %

GEGGL opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

(Get Free Report)

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.