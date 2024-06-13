Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.82) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on GPE. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.37) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Great Portland Estates Stock Up 1.0 %
In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.51), for a total transaction of £15,101.64 ($19,230.41). In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.51), for a total transaction of £15,101.64 ($19,230.41). Also, insider Mark Anderson purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £17,101 ($21,776.39). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,260. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
