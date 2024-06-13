Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Anil Doradla Sells 3,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anil Doradla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

GDYN opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.60 million, a P/E ratio of 325.78 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after buying an additional 357,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,339,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 396,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile



Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

