GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Julie Brown Acquires 8 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Julie Brown purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,623 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £129.84 ($165.34).
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,605 ($20.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,472.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. GSK plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.22). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,691.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,617.50.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,504.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
