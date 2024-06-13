GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Julie Brown Acquires 8 Shares

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Julie Brown purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,623 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £129.84 ($165.34).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,605 ($20.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,472.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. GSK plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.22). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,691.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,617.50.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,504.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.97) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.83) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($21.01) to GBX 1,820 ($23.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.34).

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

