GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Up 7.7%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01). Approximately 63,608,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 15,214,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.83.

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

