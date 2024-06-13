Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GH. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after buying an additional 292,888 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 911,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,023,000 after buying an additional 23,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). The company had revenue of $168.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

