Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC cut its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,679,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499,920 shares during the period. Haleon accounts for about 2.7% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned about 0.17% of Haleon worth $63,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 709,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 190,836 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Haleon by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,008,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 696,327 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Haleon by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 345,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 85,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

