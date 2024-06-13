HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,490.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,490 ($31.71) and last traded at GBX 2,403.50 ($30.61), with a volume of 119797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,375 ($30.24).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,307.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,323.16. The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,666.67 and a beta of 0.60.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

