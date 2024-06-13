Harris Associates L P Buys 6,881,450 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 172.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,881,450 shares during the period. Centene makes up 1.4% of Harris Associates L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harris Associates L P owned approximately 2.03% of Centene worth $806,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Barclays lifted their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

