Harris Associates L P Has $1.49 Billion Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Harris Associates L P raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 683,225 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up about 2.6% of Harris Associates L P’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harris Associates L P owned 5.25% of CBRE Group worth $1,489,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,164,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,277,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,494,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,512,000 after buying an additional 603,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after buying an additional 288,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average is $88.87. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

