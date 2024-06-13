Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Buys 153,484 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,484 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up about 2.4% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Entegris worth $41,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $137.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.48.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

