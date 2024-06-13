Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $31.38 Million Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment comprises about 1.8% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.50% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $31,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 2.25. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Insider Activity

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Saturday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

