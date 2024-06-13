Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $54.47 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,348,737 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems comprises 3.1% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.72% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $54,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $36.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

