Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $64.80 Million Stock Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,734,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,517 shares during the quarter. LegalZoom.com accounts for 3.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.05% of LegalZoom.com worth $64,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 686.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

