Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $90.30 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,774 shares during the quarter. Allegion makes up 5.2% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.81% of Allegion worth $90,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,516,000 after buying an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,699,000 after buying an additional 165,165 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 113,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $120.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

