Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Invests $67.59 Million in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,314,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,592,000. ChampionX makes up 3.9% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 1.19% of ChampionX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in ChampionX by 19.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.39.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

