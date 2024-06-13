Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Purchases 2,064 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Super Micro Computer worth $15,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $786.60 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.08 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $842.30 and a 200-day moving average of $695.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

