Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Trims Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,717,433 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.39% of OUTFRONT Media worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,543,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after buying an additional 1,285,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,020,000 after buying an additional 91,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,857,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,849,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,878 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OUT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 4.4 %

OUT stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -45.11%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

