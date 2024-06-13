Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Director James A. Faulconbridge Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
HWKN opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.78.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BWS Financial upped their price target on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
