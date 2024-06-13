HC Wainwright Weighs in on Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

