HCEP Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

HCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000. Gaotu Techedu comprises 0.8% of HCEP Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 97.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 50,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GOTU opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.03. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

