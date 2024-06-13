HCEP Management Ltd Has $60.60 Million Stock Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

HCEP Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,644,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355,190 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance makes up approximately 12.6% of HCEP Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HCEP Management Ltd’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $60,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $19,665,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 159,952 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,364,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,564,000 after purchasing an additional 393,991 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 146.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YMM. Barclays increased their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Daiwa America raised Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

