HCEP Management Ltd Invests $5.50 Million in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

HCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for 1.1% of HCEP Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,254 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,094,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,730,000 after buying an additional 760,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,997,000 after buying an additional 646,122 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,608,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after buying an additional 942,392 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,429,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,755,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

EDU stock opened at $76.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.48. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

