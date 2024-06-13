HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 862,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 594,363 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 2.4% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $57,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

