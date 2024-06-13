Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 2,474,946 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 215.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474,946 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Comcast worth $158,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 102,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 254,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 36,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 167,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 166,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

