Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 2,663,676 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1,096.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663,676 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $146,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 373,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 147,017 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,939,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,073,000 after buying an additional 76,568 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,678,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 72,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 15,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

