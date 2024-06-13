Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,409,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,539,000. Birkenstock makes up approximately 1.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Birkenstock as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Birkenstock Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BIRK opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. Birkenstock Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

