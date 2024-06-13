Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 6,364,405 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,913,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,364,405 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $446,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.