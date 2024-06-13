Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, an increase of 2,161.2% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.8 days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.35.
About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
