Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Acquires 11,375 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,507,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,057,000. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 250,210 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.07%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.