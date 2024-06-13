Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Acquires 191,456 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,456 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.59% of CareTrust REIT worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CareTrust REIT

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.