Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Acquires 74,939 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 941,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,939 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 538,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 136,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $408.05 million, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.75. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $18.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 276.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTO shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

