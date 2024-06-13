Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 355.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $26,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 151,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 522,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,562,000 after buying an additional 73,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.42 and its 200 day moving average is $218.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

