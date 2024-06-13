Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Boosts Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,951 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for about 3.5% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $65,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,760,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,985,000 after buying an additional 181,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,484,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,986,000 after purchasing an additional 120,596 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,532,000 after purchasing an additional 164,590 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,225,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,977,000 after purchasing an additional 441,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,670,000 after buying an additional 73,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

