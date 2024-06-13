Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Buys 195,137 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1,553.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195,137 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises about 1.2% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $21,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after buying an additional 509,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 176,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 337,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NYSE:FRT opened at $100.86 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.16%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

