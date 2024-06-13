Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Buys 460 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

