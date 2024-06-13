Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 563,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,114 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises about 1.7% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $32,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

