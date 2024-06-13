Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AKR opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.