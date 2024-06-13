Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEI. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

NYSE:DEI opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

