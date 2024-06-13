Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

