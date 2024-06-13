Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $149.53 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,989 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up 8.1% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $149,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $3,724,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

Equinix Trading Up 0.2 %

EQIX opened at $761.45 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $757.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $804.30.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.