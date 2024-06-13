Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $68.03 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,246 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up 3.7% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $68,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,432,000 after purchasing an additional 555,332 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,259,000 after buying an additional 150,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,182,000 after buying an additional 340,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,277,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,442,000 after acquiring an additional 275,026 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

