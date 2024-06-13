Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $7.64 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,872,604 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of Medical Properties Trust worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 228,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

MPW opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

