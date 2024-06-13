Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $84.35 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,958,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,322 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty makes up about 4.5% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.64% of Kimco Realty worth $84,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 273,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 188,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

