Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Invests $17.78 Million in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 133,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,776,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Sun Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $5,594,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,654,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.27.

SUI opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

