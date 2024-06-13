Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,006 shares during the period. NETSTREIT accounts for 2.3% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 3.45% of NETSTREIT worth $42,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,344,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,806,000 after purchasing an additional 383,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,455,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,578,000 after buying an additional 466,435 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,156,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 526,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 56.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 967,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 16.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 304,742 shares during the period.

NTST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

In related news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTST opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 911.21%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

