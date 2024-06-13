Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 165,406 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,406 shares during the period. Kite Realty Group Trust comprises about 2.6% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $48,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

