Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Sells 378,561 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 922,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378,561 shares during the period. Ventas comprises 2.5% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $45,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ventas by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Ventas by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -260.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

